Salman Khan's niece and nephew, Ayat and Ahil visit Antim set, pose for pics
Actor Salman Khan's sister, Arpita, and her husband, Aayush Sharma, have shared pictures of their children from the set of Antim: The Final Truth. In the film, Aayush plays the antagonist opposite Salman.
"Daddy’s Little Girl," Arpita captioned a picture of Aayush with their daughter, Ayat, in his arms. He corrected her in the comments section: "Daddy’s lil gangster."
On his own Instagram account, Aayush shared a picture of himself with both Ayat and his son, Ahil. The same picture was shared by Arpita, who captioned it, "Precious." In the comments section, Isabelle Kaif dropping a smiling face emoji. Mini Mathur wrote, "Too cute," and Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, "Awwwwwwww."
Salman also shared an image from the film's set. He posted a picture of himself in costume, complete with a turban, posing next to his bodyguard, Shera. "Loyalty," he wrote in the caption.
While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
Salman recently announced in a social media post that his next film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, will be released in theatres on Eid. The film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
