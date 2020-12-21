e-paper
Antim first look: Salman Khan gets a worthy opponent in a bulked-up Aayush Sharma, watch their epic fight

Antim first look: Salman Khan gets a worthy opponent in a bulked-up Aayush Sharma, watch their epic fight

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are on opposite sides of the law in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. Watch the first look of the film here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 15:13 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma in the teaser of Antim: The Final Truth.
Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma are set to take us on a heart-thumping ride in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. The first look of the film was unveiled on Monday afternoon and it sees the two actors in an epic face-off.

Aayush, who played the boy-next-door in his debut film Loveyatri, has undergone a dramatic transformation. In the teaser, he looks all bulked up and imposing, as he runs towards Salman to punch him. However, the punch gets blocked. The two men, bare-bodied, then stare fiercely at each other.

While Aayush plays a menacing gangster in Antim: The Final Truth, Salman plays a police officer. Sharing the first look of the film, the former wrote on Instagram, “Mehnat khoon paseena maangati hai par badle mein bahut kuch de jaati hai… Antim ke safar ki shubh shuruaat (Hard work demands blood and sweat but gives a lot in return. The happy journey of Antim begins.). #Gratitude #AntimFirstLook @beingsalmankhan @maheshmanjrekaronline @skfilmsofficial @hiteshmodakofficial.” Reportedly, he gained 15 kgs for his role.

 

Earlier this month, Aayush shared the look of Salman as a Sikh cop, walking to the sets of Antim: The Final Truth in costume. “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan,” he wrote.

Antim: The Final Truth, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, is Salman’s first collaboration with his brother-in-law. Talking about the film, a source had told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman plays a no-nonsense Sikh cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. After wrapping up his action thriller Radhe in October, in which he sports a clean shaven look, he took time off to grow a beard.”

Salman is also simultaneously shooting for the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14, which he is the host of. Reportedly, the show has been extended till February.

