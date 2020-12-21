Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

bollywood

Actor and producer Harman Baweja has got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh. The couple’s friends and family members took to social media to congratulate them and share photos from the roka ceremony.

The news was first shared by Harman’s sister Rowena, who shared a photo and wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.” Actor Sagarika Ghatge also congratulated the couple, and shared the same photo.

“Congratulations Sasha and Harman,” wrote Sagarika. While Harman is seen in a kurta-pyjama, Sasha wore an ivory salwar kameez. Both can be seen beaming with happiness in the photos.

Harman is the son of director Harry Baweja. He made his debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father. The film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, failed to work at the box office. Harman also worked in Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, with Priyanka in the lead too. However, his films failed to appeal to the audience. His last appearance as an actor was in 2016’s Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. He was now said to be turning a producer. His mother, Pammi Baweja, is also a producer. Sasha is a health and wellness expert.