e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

Actor-producer Harman Baweja has got engaged to health and wellness expert Sasha Ramchandani. harman’s sister shared photos from the ceremony.

bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 11:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Harman Baweja with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani.
Harman Baweja with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani.
         

Actor and producer Harman Baweja has got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani in Chandigarh. The couple’s friends and family members took to social media to congratulate them and share photos from the roka ceremony.

The news was first shared by Harman’s sister Rowena, who shared a photo and wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja.” Actor Sagarika Ghatge also congratulated the couple, and shared the same photo.

 

“Congratulations Sasha and Harman,” wrote Sagarika. While Harman is seen in a kurta-pyjama, Sasha wore an ivory salwar kameez. Both can be seen beaming with happiness in the photos.

Harman is the son of director Harry Baweja. He made his debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father. The film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, failed to work at the box office. Harman also worked in Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, with Priyanka in the lead too. However, his films failed to appeal to the audience. His last appearance as an actor was in 2016’s Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. He was now said to be turning a producer. His mother, Pammi Baweja, is also a producer. Sasha is a health and wellness expert.

top news
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
India records 24,337 new Covid-19 cases, 333 deaths
India records 24,337 new Covid-19 cases, 333 deaths
UGC warns of action if colleges don’t refund full fee of students unable to join courses
UGC warns of action if colleges don’t refund full fee of students unable to join courses
Rules for amended Citizenship law to be framed after Covid crisis ends: Amit Shah
Rules for amended Citizenship law to be framed after Covid crisis ends: Amit Shah
The many conflicts of president Ganguly
The many conflicts of president Ganguly
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
Watch: Temple for Sonu Sood built in Telangana, locals raise ‘Jai Ho’ slogans
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In