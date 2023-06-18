Salim Khan seen with Javed Akhtar, Salman Khan in rare throwback pics shared by Arbaaz Khan on Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has shared a bunch of throwback pictures with father and filmmaker Salim Khan. The pictures also feature his actor-brother Salman Khan, their mom Salma Khan and Salim Khan's former co-writer Javed Akhtar. Some more recent pictures were also in the lot, one featuring all of Salim Khan's kids including Alvira Khan, Arpita Khan and Sohail Khan. A family picture also included Salim Khan's second wife and actor Helen. Also read: Arbaaz Khan asks dad Salim if it bothered him how he and Sohail aren't as successful as brother Salman Khan

Arbaaz Khan has shared some rare pics of father Salim Khan on Father's Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures, Arbaaz simply wrote “Daddy” with a heart emoticon. Arbaaz's fans and friends loved the unseen throwback pictures. A fan wrote, “Aaj ke waqt me ek saath rehna bahot badi baat hai number one family (it's a big thing to stay together in today's time).” Another wrote, “Salim Sir is so nice so down to earth so cute @arbaazkhanofficial.” Actor Manav Vij dropped hearts and raised hands emojis in reaction to the post.

Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan's films

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salim Khan is known for writing several cult classics in collaboration with Javed Akhtar. The two were famously called Salim-Javed and wrote blockbusters like Sholay, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Zanjeer, Deewaar, Trishul, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Seeta Aur Geeta, Mr India and Don. Arbaaz has worked in films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Dabangg. He was also seen in the 2022 web show Tanaav. Salman was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will now be seen in Tiger 3.

Salman on living with his parents

Salman still lives with his family in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments. On not moving to a separate place of his own, he had said in 2020, "I love staying at my flat in Bandra over a big, luxurious bungalow because my parents live in the flat above mine. Ever since I was a child I have taken the same left turn or right turn and I would not have it any other way.”

Arbaaz on comparisons with Salman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Hindustan Times this year, Arbaaz had talked about being called less successful as compared to his father Salim Khan or brother Salman Khan. He had said, “Today, you can ask anyone who is more successful between Salman and Arbaaz, 100 out of 100 will say it’s Salman. Toh mujhe kya sharam bolne mein (why would I have a problem in saying the same thing)? There are things in my life which don’t exist in his! Tomorrow the situation could be different, maybe I am so successful that it probably supersedes his. You have to be honest where you stand and not be deluded. People respect if you confront it. They aren’t fools. This is what people like."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON