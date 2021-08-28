Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan shares pic with nephew Nirvan Khan as 'chacha bhatija' enjoy Russia. See here

Salman Khan has shared a picture with his nephew Nirvan Khan as they spent time together in Russia. Check out his post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Salman Khan with his nephew Nirvan Khan in Russia.

Actor Salman Khan has shared a picture of himself with his nephew Nirvan Khan as they enjoyed their time in Russia. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture in which they walked on the streets.

Salman Khan wore a white T-shirt under a plaid jacket paired with distressed jeans. He wore black shoes and a black cap. Nirvan Khan wore a grey T-shirt under a black jacket and paired it with green pants and white-neon sneakers.

While Nirvan smiled in the picture, Salman looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Salman captioned it, "Chacha Bhatija … @nirvankhan15." Nirvan is the son of Salman's brother Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan.

Last week, Salman along with actor Katrina Kaif departed for Russia to shoot their next film, Tiger 3. Several pictures of the actors appeared online as they posed with fans in Russia. A video of Salman with Nirvan making their way to a car was also shared on Instagram.

As per news agency ANI, the international leg of their shooting is spread across 45 days. Salman and Katrina will shoot in at least five international locations, including Austria and Turkey.

Tiger 3 is the third film in the successful Tiger franchise. Actor Emraan Hashmi will reportedly play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for Tiger 3. The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.

Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will play the female lead.

Also Read | Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif win hearts as they pose for selfies with Russian Bollywood fans, see pics

The first film, called Ek Tha Tiger, came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

