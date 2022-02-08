Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Salman Khan shares selfie as he lays on his mother Salma Khan's lap, says: 'Maa ki godh, jannat'

Salman Khan shared a photo as he spent time with his mother Salma Khan. Check out his post here.
Salman Khan shared a photo with Salma Khan.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Salman Khan has shared a glimpse of himself as he lay on his mother Salma Khan's lap. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Salman shared a selfie as the mother-son duo spent time together.

In the picture, Salman Khan opted for a green coloured T-shirt and smiled for the camera. Salma wore a blue and white kurta as she sat on a bed and posed for the lens. Sharing the post, Salman captioned it, "Maa ki godh …. Jannat (Mother's lap. Heaven)."

Salman is the son of actor-screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma. He often shares posts on Instagram featuring his mother. In November last year on the 86th birthday of his father, Salman had shared a family picture to mark the special day.

The family picture included Salma, Salim, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arbaaz Khan. A birthday cake was also seen on the table. Salman, dressed in a green T-shirt, posed holding Arpita's daughter Ayat in his arms. He had captioned the post, "Happy bday dad..."

In December, on Salma's birthday, Arpita had shared a picture on Instagram and written a message. "To my first friend, my best friend and my forever friend. I love fighting with you, I love bossing you around, I love gossiping with you and most of all I love knowing you are always there for me and you will always have my back. To the rock of our family, we love you very very much and are truly blessed to have you in our lives. Happiest Birthday to the worlds best mother @salmakhan1942," she had captioned the post.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth, co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the film, Salman plays the role of a cop and Aayush that of Salman's nemesis -- an aggressive, dreaded and territorial gangster. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film globally released in theatres on November 26 last year.

Salman has the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. The film, that also features actor Pooja Hegde, is set to hit the big screen on Eid 2023. Recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

"#Xclusiv... Salman Khan- Sajid Nadiadwala arriving on Eid 2023... #SajidNadiadwala's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023... Directed by #FarhadSamji," the tweet read.

Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020, which was scheduled for Eid 2021 release back then. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

