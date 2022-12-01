Salman Khan sports black lungi during shoot in Mumbai, fans ask 'is it for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan?'. Watch

Actor Salman Khan was recently seen in a black lungi after his shooting in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video in which the actor sported a black vest, matching lungi, socks, and shoes. In the clip, Salman walked with his team and also security personnel. He looked around and nodded as he was surrounded by people. (Also Read | Salman Khan fans say 'no one can match his swag' after he attends Abu Dhabi event)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans showered him with love and also complimented him. A person commented, "He looks so hot! The black colour suits him so well! Is it for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan shooting?" Another one said, "The most eligible bachelor in town." Many of them posted heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman was spotted after he returned from the 23rd IIFA Awards Press Conference held in Abu Dhabi recently. Several videos and pictures from the event surfaced on social media platforms in which the actor was seen with Farhan Akhtar, Farah Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Badshah. He wore an olive green shirt under a grey jacket, matching pants and black shoes.

Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Recently, he announced a change in the timings of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. The weekend episodes will now air on Colors at 9 pm. The show airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and would now air on Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm instead of 9:30 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor has several projects lined up including the upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film titled Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), Tiger 3 will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma. Fans will also see Salman in Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2 opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.