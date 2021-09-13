Salman Khan strikes pensive pose in Turkey, fan wants no disturbance as ‘Tiger abhi mission par hai’

Salman Khan, who is currently in Turkey to shoot for Tiger 3, shared a picture of himself enjoying the sunrise in Cappadocia. He wore a navy blue sweatshirt, with the hoodie covering his head, as he leaned against a railing to gaze at the view before him. “Sunrise… #cappadocia #turkey,” his Instagram post was captioned.

Maniesh Paul dropped a bunch of fiery emojis and wrote, “bhaijaaaaaaan.” Fans also showered love on Salman’s photo. “Koi disturb mat karo, Tiger abhi mission par hai (No one should disturb him, he is on a mission),” one wrote, while another described him as ‘ageless wonder’. Some also wanted to know where his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif was.

Currently, Salman and Katrina are shooting for Tiger 3, the follow-up to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, in Turkey. Emraan Hashmi is reportedly playing the antagonist. They have already finished shooting a few portions in Russia and will reportedly head to Austria for the next schedule.

Salman will return as Research and Analysis Wing agent Tiger, while Katrina will play Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya. Tiger 3 is reportedly directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Also see: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif meet Turkish minister, spotted at lunch after Tiger 3 shoot. See pics

Meanwhile, Salman will soon return as the host of Bigg Boss 15. The promos hint that this time, the contestants will have to fight it out in the jungle before they can enter the Bigg Boss house. Currently, a digital spin-off of the show, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, airs on Voot.

Salman’s next release is Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman will be seen as a righteous police officer in the film, while Aayush plays a gangster. The first song, Vighnaharta, came out last week. However, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.