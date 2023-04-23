Salman Khan thanks fans supporting Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as it mints 41 crore, shares pic

Salman Khan has shared a fresh new picture of himself to thanks his fans for their support towards his latest release. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan released in theatres on Friday and picked up pace at ticket windows on day 2 after a slow opening. (Also read: Fans notice Aamir Khan wearing Salman Khan's firoza bracelet, wonder if he lent it for a day)

Salman Khan shared a picture from Saturday's Eid celebrations.

Sharing a photo on Twitter, Salman wrote, “Thank u for all your love n support . Thank u , really appreciate it.” The photo showed him in a black shirt, posing with a soft smile. Behind him, a hazy silhouette of his own picture could be seen.

A fan commented, “Bhai you are getting slim again ;) .. Happy Eid.” Another wrote, “Our pleasure and love #BhaiJaan aur aap ek usool bhul gaye ho (you've forgotten one rule), no sorry and no thank you.” Another wrote, “Bhai always there no matter what! Jaan ho aap hum sabki (you are our life).”

Having booked the opening of ₹15.81 crore, the film has booked a remarkable growth on its second day by collecting ₹25.75 crore nett across the nation, giving a perfect start to the weekend with its positive jump in the numbers.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is witnessing many houseful shows in different territories across the country. As compared to its first-day collection of ₹15.81 crore, the film's business escalated by 62.87% with the collection of ₹25.75 crore nett on the second day, which sums up to ₹41.56 crore in two days. However, the modest response on the first day was witnessed due to the occasion of Eid but looking at the jump the film made on its second day, eyes are at a great inning in the coming days.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action, family-drama and romance. The film is now released in the theaters and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.

