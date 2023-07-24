Tiger 3: Salman Khan's film teaser to be attached with Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's poster to be revealed on his birthday

Salman Khan came to Shah Rukh Khan's rescue in Pathaan this year. Its a known fact Shah Rukh too will return the favour by appearing in Salman's Tiger 3, which like Pathaan, is part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, it has been revealed that the Tiger 3 teaser will be attached with Shah Rukh's Jawan, which is slated to hit theatres on September 7. Also read: Salman Khan completes Tiger 3 shoot, promises Diwali release: 'It was a hectic shoot'

Salman Khan's Tiger 3 will also have an appearance by Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3 will bring back the hit pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after the two successful instalments, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Maneesh Sharma is directing the film, which is this year's big Diwali release on November 10.

Tiger 3 promotion plan

Film trade tracker Manobala Vijayabalan shared Tiger 3's tentative promotional plan Sunday night. The tweet read: “15 August - Character teaser. 7 September - Tiger 3 Teaser [Attached with #Jawan]. 28 September - Trailer 1. 6 October - Song 1. 16 October - Song 2. 25 October - Trailer 2. 2 November -#ShahRukhKhan poster. 7 to 9 November - Promo. 10 November - Grand WW release. Above is a tentative plan.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per Manobala, the character teaser featuring Salman's look from Tiger 3 should come on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. It should then by followed by the Tiger 3 teaser on September 7 and the trailer on September 28. He also predicts the release of Shah Rukh's poster from Tiger 3 on the occasion of his 58th birthday on November 2.

More about Tiger 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger 3 will mark the return of Salman as a RAW agent Avinash Singh "Tiger" Rathore, and Katrina Kaif as his wife, Zoya Humaimi-Rathore who is an ex-ISI agent. It is said to be the most expensive film for Yash Raj Films at a budget of around ₹300 crore.

Not only Shah Rukh will appear as Pathaan in Tiger 3 but also Ashutosh Rana will return as Colonel Sunil Luthra. Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Ranvir Shorey, Vishal Jethwa and Riddhi Dogra are also among the star cast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON