Salman Khan to celebrate 60th birthday with family, directors to pay special tribute to superstar: Report

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to mark a major milestone with his 60th birthday, and in his signature style, he is expected to have a private celebration at his Panvel farmhouse. True to tradition, the actor will host a close-knit gathering of family, friends, and select collaborators from the film industry, according to a report by India Today. A tribute video featuring messages from directors will be presented during Salman Khan's intimate 60th birthday celebration, according a new report. (sunil khandare)

Salman to celebrate birthday in Panvel farmhouse

“Like every year, Salman Khan will be throwing a private bash at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from his family and close friends, the invitees also include all the directors he has worked with,” a source told India Today. The guest list is expected to remain selective, prioritising long-standing personal and professional relationships rather than a large industry-wide event.

Adding a special touch to the celebrations, the source revealed that a tribute has been planned for the actor. “A special video featuring messages from all his directors over his cinematic journey and their experience working with him has been prepared for the actor,” the source added, calling it a personal gesture.

The celebrations are expected to follow the familiar format, which will be a quiet affair with a brief public moment as Salman steps out to cut his cake, giving fans a glimpse of the occasion. Despite the milestone number, there are reportedly no plans for any grand deviations from tradition.

The occasion holds special significance for fans, as Salman becomes the last of Bollywood’s iconic Khans to turn 60, following Shah Rukh Khan (born November 2) and Aamir Khan (born March 14). Generations of moviegoers have grown up watching the three Khans redefine stardom and box-office success in Hindi cinema, making Salman’s 60th a moment of nostalgic celebration.

Salman's upcoming work

On the work front, Salman has been busy shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, based on the June 15, 2020, clash in the Galwan region, where 200 Indian soldiers fought 1,200 Chinese Liberation Army soldiers to defend Indian territory.