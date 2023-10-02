Salman Khan fans worry about actor's health after he looks 'tired' in viral dance video from event. Watch

On Sunday, a video of Salman Khan dancing on stage at a birthday party surfaced online leaving fans concerned about his health. In the video, Salman was dressed in a silver and black look and was dancing to his popular song Humka Peeni Hai from Dabangg (2010). After a person shared the clip on X (formerly Twitter) and said the actor looked 'tired and unhealthy', many Salman Khan fans chimed in and reacted to his latest appearance. Also read: 'Salman Khan's nuanced performance' adds a layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger 3, says Maneesh Sharma

Salman Khan's dance video

Salman Khan recently performed at an event, which reportedly took place in Delhi.

A Twitter user tweeted the clip and wrote, "Latest video of Salman Khan dancing in a wedding function in New Delhi last night. He looks so tired and unhealthy. He should take care of his health." Sharing another video of Salman from the event, the person tweeted, “I’m sorry guys, Salman bhai (brother) was not dancing in a wedding ceremony, but at the birthday party of the grandchild of a famous industrialist.”

Reactions to Salman Khan's video

A Twitter user said, "Tired and unhealthy or just looking his actual age? It's hard to tell. I hope he is well anyway." Another tweeted, "He should take proper care of his health." One more said, "Even I feel he is going through something. I feel bad for him." another tweeted, "He was off gym for months... nice to see him dance and pick up... hope he gets well properly..."

A fan also wrote, "The only good habit I have seen in Salman Khan was fitness and working out. Now looks like he even stopped that." A tweet also read, “Looks fine and fit for his age... but should take care of himself.”

Salman will soon be seen in his spy film Tiger 3

Salman Khan is all set to come up with his upcoming film Tiger 3, which will be released in theatres this Diwali. Earlier, taking to Instagram, Salman shared a teaser for the film on Instagram that he captioned, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi. Tab tak Tiger hara nahi (As long as he has not died, Tiger has not lost)... Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 follows the events of War and Pathaan. The teaser video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in the upcoming action film. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won’t stop at nothing.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead. Reportedly, it stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's role has been made yet.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film Bharat. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner. In October, Salman will be seen hosting the 17th season of Bigg Boss.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.