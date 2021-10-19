Samantha Ruth Prabhu cheers for Kangana Ranaut as she posts multiple looks from Dhaakad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is excited for Kangana Ranaut's upcoming movie, Dhaakad. The action film stars Kangana as a spy and will show her in multiple avatars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing her multiple looks from the movie, Kangana wrote on Instagram on Monday, “She is fierce, feisty and fearless. #AgentAgni is all geared up to set the big screen on fire. Bringing to you the action spy thriller #Dhaakad that will hit theatres on 8 April 2022!” One picture showed her in cropped, dark hair, wearing a black outfit and brandishing a few guns. Another showed her in a red wig and in the third picture, she wore a black blazer and black sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the photo, Samantha left fire emojis in the comment section. She also ‘liked the post’. Kangana had previously called Samantha the 'epitome of woman empowerment' and even commented on her divorce with Naga Chaitanya. Kangana had called Naga a ‘brat’ and said that it's always the men in any relationship who are the reason behind a divorce. However, despite her strong words, nothing appears to have changed between Samantha and Kangana.

Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays the role of Agent Agni in the film, based on the issues of child trafficking and exploitation of women. The film is shot in Bhopal, Budapest and Mumbai.

About the film's release date, Kangana said, "Dhaakad is the kind of film that’s best relished on the big screens. It’s a deeply stirring subject and we have made it on a scale that only theatres could do justice to. The layered story at the heart of it needs to reach out to the masses and I am certain, the film will speak to women across the board. I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on April 8.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Samantha Akkineni an 'epitome of woman empowerment', she responds with 'queen'

It is directed Razneesh Razy Ghai, who adds, "Dhaakad is a special movie that will always have my heart. As a team, we wanted to put our best foot forward. My intent was to ensure that Dhaakad stood at par with international action films. Our producers were a strong pillar of strength for us throughout. It was an incredibly challenging film to make. I am so thrilled for the audience to experience the rage and fury of Agni.”