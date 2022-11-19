Samantha Ruth Prabhu says hearing fans' whistles, celebrations in theatres is proof Yashoda's hard work 'was worth it'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked the audience for their 'appreciation and love for Yashoda' and called it the 'greatest gift and support'. On Twitter on Friday, Samantha shared a note saying that hearing the whistles of fans and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is 'proof that all the hard work' was all worth it. (Also Read | Yashoda movie review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in familiar but engaging thriller)

In her post, she wrote, "Dear audience, Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine."

She also added, "And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project. And I am also grateful to the directors. Hari and Harish, with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with."

Her note concluded, "To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru and to rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well. Humbled and ever grateful. With Love, Samantha." She shared the note with the caption, "(Woman bowing emoji) #Yashoda."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "It’s been a huge journey of yours and being a little part of it as big fan is beyond blessing. My Dear Sam, take care sweetheart. I’m sure you will strive back harder and gonna rock more potentially!" "A big success as you wished.... We always love and support you at any situations ..Our prayers are with you Sam... @Samanthaprabhu2 love you lots..." commented a person.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies. In the movie, Samantha played a surrogate mother, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage. Yashoda is a multi-lingual film, shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in three additional languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Samantha will also be seen in an upcoming romantic film Kushi alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda which is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas 2022. She also has Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, in the pipeline. It is based on Kalidasa’s play Abhijnana Shakuntalam.

Billed as a whimsical tale, Shaakuntalam revolves around the epic love story of Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant (Dev Mohan). Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha portrays the role of Prince Bharata, son of Shakuntala and Dushyant.

