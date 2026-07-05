Samay Raina books entire theatre in Mumbai to watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha: ‘Just a small gesture to show love’

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy action thriller, Alpha, was released in theatres on July 3. While Alpha continues to divide critics and audiences, comedian Samay Raina has extended his support to Alia Bhatt and Sharvari by booking an entire theatre for a special screening after the actors appeared on the first episode of his revived show, India's Got Latent.

Samay Raina books entire theatre to watch Alpha

India’s got latent season 2: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari on Samay Raina's show. (Netflix/YouTube)

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On Saturday, Samay took to Instagram and wrote, "Alsooooo. Tomorrow I'm going to watch Alpha in Mumbai. I have booked an entire theatre and I will send 250 of you guys tickets on WhatsApp (if you are registered on my pre-sale list)."

Samay Raina's sweet gesture to support Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha.

He added, "It's just a small gesture from me to show love to Alia and Sharvari for being soooo cool that they came on my show's first episode. Love them both and super excited to see their movie! See you guys tomorrow!"

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{{^usCountry}} Samay returned with the new season of his show, India's Got Latent, after he was forced to remove all the episodes from its first season following a controversy. The new season began with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. During the show, Samay was seen taking digs at Alia's previous flops, including Jigra, while Sharvari stole the show with her joke about Samay. The episode received a mixed response from viewers, but it also trended at No. 1 on Netflix. The new season is available to watch on both Netflix and YouTube. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samay returned with the new season of his show, India's Got Latent, after he was forced to remove all the episodes from its first season following a controversy. The new season began with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as panellists. During the show, Samay was seen taking digs at Alia's previous flops, including Jigra, while Sharvari stole the show with her joke about Samay. The episode received a mixed response from viewers, but it also trended at No. 1 on Netflix. The new season is available to watch on both Netflix and YouTube. About Alpha {{/usCountry}}

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Helmed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others in key roles. The film is the seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, War 2 and Tiger 3. Alpha is also the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences and has collected ₹37 crore worldwide in two days.

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Amid the mixed reviews, Karan Johar defended Alpha. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "When footfalls are a challenge, ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors…"

He also praised Alia Bhatt's performance, highlighting her "stardom and theatrical pull" along with her "unquestionable talent", saying both are clearly visible in the film. He added, "The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable, and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!"