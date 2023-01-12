Sanam Saeed says whole of Pakistan 'grew up on Bollywood', but Indians don't know about Pakistan

Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed has said that generations of the "whole of Pakistan" grew up on films and content from Bollywood and they know minute details about India, but Indians are not as exposed to the art and culture of Pakistan. (Also read: awad Khan reunites with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after 8 years for new show)

Sanam found stardom after her TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai opposite Fawad Khan aired in Pakistan in 2012. Two years later, Indian audience got to watch the show and they became popular in the country as well.

Asked about the kind of films she watches, Sanam told Indian Express in an interview, "Personally, I am more of a Hollywood binge watcher. But the whole of Pakistan has been raised on Bollywood, from our grandparents to us, we know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We have seen all the generations. We have literally grown-up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, the way they do pooja. Hum sab jaante hai Indian mein kya hota hai (We know what happens in India). But India doesn’t know what happens in Pakistan."

She added, "Kuch bhi nahi pata, hum log kis tarah daal chawal khaate hai, woh andaaz alag hota hai (Indians don’t know how we eat, how we are). The way we wear salwar kameez, tie our hair, there are these small differences. We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti is like. These small nuances are there. When ZEE Zindagi launched, then India saw, ‘Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact’, how independent women are here also. That was interesting to see."

Sanam has worked as a theatre artist, video jockey and model. She also worked as a model and a stand-up comedian. She was also part of the house band the third season of for Pakistani version of Coke Studio. She had replaced on Natasha De Souza on the show. Sanam will reunite with Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Fawad Khan for Asim Abbasi's new show that was announced in 2021.

