Sanjana Sanghi: It gets tough to focus on acting with so much happening around on social media

Having debuted as a lead actor with 2020 release Dil Bechara, Sanjana Sanghi has completed over a year in the Hindi film industry. But with the pandemic playing a spoilsport, the actor laments that she didn’t get to step out and do a lot of things that she would have loved to do.

“I’ve missed the chance to meet my fans, as well as red carpet moments. But being able to shoot Om: The Battle Within between the two waves (of Covid-19 crisis), and the song Mehndi Wale Haath was so satisfying. I got to meet so many of my dream directors, it’s been great,” Sanghi says.

The actor is content to have put the entire year into active use. “With so many challenges, we all managed so well. We celebrated the one year anniversary of Dil Bechara with both sweet and bitter memories,” she shares.

In the age of technology, being an actor comes with a lot of pressure. Whether it’s being on top of their social media game or being watchful of their airport and gym looks, actors have a lot on their mind. with so much happening around, does it get tough to focus on acting?

Sanghi agrees and says, “While all of that is important, ultimately it is the craft that matters the most. I really measure how much time I spend on social media, even my fans are far more eager for me to be focusing and working on creating the films that they want to watch. It gets tough sometimes for sure. I am working on a balance in general.”

And therefore, no wonder she doesn’t want to put everything out on social media. “I am a little reserved and don’t tend to share so much on social media. I am finding my comfort space in it, sharing as much as I like to, not taking on so much pressure. The idea is to have fun with it,” she reasons.