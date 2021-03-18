Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film
Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen next in Om opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, talks about zeroing in on her second film, and working amid the Covid 19 pandemic.
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Actor Sanjana Sanghi started her film career as a lead actor with Dil Bechara in 2020.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi’s Bollywood journey as a lead actor kicked off in 2020 with Dil Bechara, which ranked among the highest-watched films on OTT. And now, she’s shooting for her second already, Om, an action thriller alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Calling it a “wonderful” year so far, the says, “To be honest, since Rockstar (2011) when I was a child actor, we’ve been auditioning actors. Whether it was just an ad or a small part in a film, you would get an audition call. You would then try and give your best in that room. When it wouldn’t work out, you won’t get a call back. Coming from there, to people seeing my work in Dil Bechara… filmmaker I dreamt of collaborating with, saying they desire to work with me has been amazing. It’s been special,” says the 24-year-old.

Making the right choices, she continues, is tough. Which is why she was careful about which project she took up as her second film. It was Om’s director Ahmed Khan who called her up after watching Dil Bechara.

“I found the journey of this one very exciting, because you are in a place where you are able to choose which genre you want to pick. What was really at the back of my mind is it has to be different from my first film, it will really push myself as an actor. The fans who are generous with their love, it was great for them also,” says Sanghi, admitting that she was taking her time to lock in her second film.

“I got a call from Ahmed sir, who told me he’s making this massive action thriller with Adi. He said, ‘Even though Kizzie Basu is very far from a female action lead’, he felt he saw something,” she adds with a laugh.

Post coming on board, the team started shooting right amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in October 2020. And Sanghi admits that she did feel “really scared”.

She goes on to share, “It was peaking at that time, but what we realised two months down into filming, is that once the bubble got created and we got used to precautions, they became a part of our day. As actor, you are the only ones not wearing masks, so that paranoia sticks. After a couple of days, you tend to forget that, you just feel lucky that even in the midst of that you are able to work and get such a huge film going.”

