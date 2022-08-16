Sanjana Sanghi shares memories of her travels through India on Independence Day

Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram and shared her throwback pictures from her travels while India marked the 75 years of independence on Monday. She is amazed by India’s diversity, warmth and glory. She is seen exploring India in the pictures shared by her. In one of the pictures, she is seen posing with a group of children. In another photo, she is standing next to her bike, Royal Enfield. ( Also read: Sanjana Sanghi talks about doing things in Raksha Kavach Om differently: 'Could have done a world of things...')

She captioned her pictures, “Proud today, and everyday (green and orange heart). This year, through my work, I’ve been blessed with being able to travel to and spend priceless moments in the most beautiful & undiscovered parts of our country with the most welcoming & kind hearted people. Here’s to an eternity of India’s glorious Independence, its warmth, and its diversity.” One of her fans commented, “Vande Matram.” Another fan wrote, “Queen of bollywood.” Many fans dropped tricolour hearts on her post.

Sanjana Sanghi made her acting debut as a child artist in the film, Rockstar in 2011. She has done films like Baar Baar Dekho, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns as a supporting actor. She is well known for her role in the film, Dil Bechara opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Recently, she took a trip down memory lane as her debut film Dil Bechara completed two years of its release. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a short clip comprising several scenes from the film. In her note, she also said that she missed Manny, the character played by Sushant Singh Rajput in the film.

Dil Bechara (2020) is a coming-of-age romance film directed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut and produced by Fox Star Studios. The film stars Sushant and Sanjana as terminal cancer patients. The film marks Sushant's last film and his posthumous appearance, following his death on June 14, 2020.

Sanjana was last seen in director Kapil Verma's action thriller film Rashtra Kavach OM. The film also featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Jackie Shroff and Ashutosh Rana. She is currently shooting Tarun Dudeja's Dhak Dhak alongside Dia Mirza, Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

