Sanjay Dutt is 'honoured' as he receives golden visa for the UAE, see pics

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter on Wednesday and revealed that he has received the golden visa for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Sharing a picture with the passport in his hand, Sanjay was seen posing with major general Mohammed Al Marri, director general of General Directorate Of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) Dubai.

"Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support," he tweeted.

According to Gulf News, the golden visa is a 10-year-long residency permit. It was first announced for investors and businessmen in 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president, Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai. In 2020, the eligibility broadened to cover those with specialised degrees, doctors, scientists and others.

On Monday, Sanjay had congratulated Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, after he welcomed twins. "Congratulations to His Royal Highness Sheikh @HamdanMohammed on welcoming the twins. I wish them all the love, luck and happiness in the world," he tweeted.

Sanjay is among the many Bollywood stars who frequently visit Dubai. Last year, he was seen headed to Dubai in September 2020 with his wife Maanayata in tow. Maanayata had shared pictures from their trip to Dubai on social media.

The actor has been in the news for his projects as well. He was last seen in Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2. He has a few projects in the pipeline. This includes Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and K.G.F Chapter 2.

