Juhi Chawla shares pic from 'colorful street on Waterfront' in Cape Town, calls it 'a creative high'

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday shared a new picture from Cape Town in South Africa. The actor cut a happy picture despite the pandemic.

Juhi took to Twitter and shared a picture in which she could be seen posing in front of colourful handicrafts and an art gallery. The vibrant backdrop features a couple of larger-than-life artworks, and handcrafted items, along with a huge painting of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sharing it, Juhi wrote, "We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colorful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. We were all on a creative high taking a walk here."

We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colorful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. We were all on a creative high taking a walk here. pic.twitter.com/ywBxx2pCiO — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) May 26, 2021

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 1.2k likes with scores of fans praising the star's adorable picture from the exotic location.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, through a social media post she had urged fans to break the chain of Covid-19 by starting a "new gratitude chain" and spreading positivity.





