Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Juhi Chawla shares pic from 'colorful street on Waterfront' in Cape Town, calls it 'a creative high'
Juhi Chawla latest picture on social media.
Juhi Chawla latest picture on social media.
bollywood

Juhi Chawla shares pic from 'colorful street on Waterfront' in Cape Town, calls it 'a creative high'

  • Actor Juhi Chawla shared a picture of hers from Cape Town, South Africa. The colourful picture showed her posing by artifacts and paintings.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
UPDATED ON MAY 26, 2021 06:19 PM IST

Actor Juhi Chawla on Wednesday shared a new picture from Cape Town in South Africa. The actor cut a happy picture despite the pandemic.

Juhi took to Twitter and shared a picture in which she could be seen posing in front of colourful handicrafts and an art gallery. The vibrant backdrop features a couple of larger-than-life artworks, and handcrafted items, along with a huge painting of Mahatma Gandhi.

Sharing it, Juhi wrote, "We found a wonderful place full of handicraft items on this colorful street on the Waterfront, Cape Town. We were all on a creative high taking a walk here."

Also read: Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins Ryan Gosling, Dhanush in The Gray Man

The post on the micro-blogging site garnered more than 1.2k likes with scores of fans praising the star's adorable picture from the exotic location.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, through a social media post she had urged fans to break the chain of Covid-19 by starting a "new gratitude chain" and spreading positivity.


ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
juhi chawla cape town south africa + 1 more

Related Stories

DeObia Oparei played a character called Areo Hotah in Game of Thrones.
DeObia Oparei played a character called Areo Hotah in Game of Thrones.
hollywood

Game of Thrones actor DeObia Oparei joins The Gray Man

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:42 PM IST
The Gray Man revolves around freelance assassin and ex-CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.
READ FULL STORY
Ghanshyam Nayak plays Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Ghanshyam Nayak plays Nattu Kaka on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
tv

Taarak Mehta's Ghanshyam Nayak dismisses rumours of financial crisis

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 05:10 PM IST
  • Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has dismissed rumours that he is going through a financial crisis. He also said that senior actors are not shooting outside Maharashtra currently.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.