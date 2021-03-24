Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai, see pic
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt receives first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai, see pic

Sanjay Dutt is the latest Bollywood actor to take the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. He had recovered from lung cancer last year.
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:27 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt took the Covid vaccine shot on Tuesday.

Actor Sanjay Dutt, on Tuesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The 61-year-old star took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of him taking the vaccination shot at the BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai.

Along with the picture, which sees him posing with the medical staff, he tweeted, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Soni Razdan asks why those in 16 to 40 age group aren’t getting vaccine first

Kangana: 'There may be nepotism in south but outsiders are not bullied'

Aaliyah Kashyap is on a spring break, shares pic with Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida

Sara Ali Khan is clearly in no mood to worry, see her latest pics

The Sadak actor became the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have taken the vaccination. Earlier stars like Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Johnny Lever, Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan and Satish Shah had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others had been infected with the virus earlier.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shows benches in his name in Australia, glimpse of Sushant's Point

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song Baby Doll, became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor will be soon seen in action-drama K.G.F Chapter 2, action-adventure Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Aditya Chopra's Prithviraj that will also feature Akshay Kumar and former Miss World Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

sanjay dutt covid vaccine

