Sanjay Dutt refused KGF: Chapter 2 producers' offer to shoot action scenes against green screen while battling cancer

Actor Sanjay Dutt has returned to acting after his battle with cancer with the upcoming Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2. The actor plays the antagonist in the Yash-starrer. In a recent interview, the actor admitted that he found it hard to return to the sets after his cancer recovery but his desire to shoot 'the film correctly' kept pushing him to keep going. Also read: KGF 2's Yash says Sanjay's commitment on sets made him scared for his health

Sanjay was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2020. Although the actor or his family never shared the details of his diagnosis, the actor posted a note when he successfully recovered in October that year. He signed KGF: Chapter 2 a few months after his battle with the disease.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Sanjay spoke about how the producers of KGF 2 wanted him to shoot the heavy-duty action sequences of the film in front of a green screen so that he doesn't exert himself. But the actor refused. He said, “They did everything they could to make me comfortable. They suggested we shoot it against a green screen. But as an actor, shooting this film correctly was important to me. We had a grand vision for it. The climax had to be mounted on a large scale. It was a difficult climax — there was mud, dust, fire and a lot of action. I couldn’t have done that shoot without their help.”

Sanjay added that the experience of cancer did not bog him down or make him despondent and he credited his fans' love for that. “I am back with renewed enthusiasm. It doesn’t take me down. I got by, thanks to my fans’ prayers,” the actor added.

The film's lead actor Yash recently said that he was scared for Sanjay's health during the film. Speaking at the film's trailer launch, Yash said, “Sanju sir is a true fighter. I witnessed it first-hand. He has seen life. The way he committed himself to the project with all that he went through with his health, I was scared for him. He has taken the project to another level. I will always be a fan."

KGF: Chapter 2 is releasing on April 14, 2022. The film is directed by Prashant Neel and also stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Anant Nag.

