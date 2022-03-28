KGF Chapter 2's Yash says he worried about Sanjay Dutt's health on sets: 'The way he committed himself, I was scared'

Actor Yash, who is gearing up for the release of KGF: Chapter 2, feels he should get the least credit for the humongous success of the first part. Speaking at the trailer launch of KGF: Chapter 2 on Sunday, Yash said that his director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of KGF. At the event, Yash also spoke about his co-star in the film, Sanjay Dutt, and how his commitment to work left Yash scared for his health at times. Also read: KGF Chapter 2 trailer: Yash and Sanjay Dutt face off in a 'tale written in blood'

KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a massive release worldwide on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Sanjay Dutt plays the primary antagonist in the film. Speaking at the trailer launch, Yash was all praise for the veteran and admitted that he was scared for his health. “Sanju sir is a true fighter. I witnessed it first-hand. He has seen life. The way he committed himself to the project with all that he went through with his health, I was scared for him. He has taken the project to another level. I will always be a fan," he said.

Yash also said that director Prashanth Neel deserves all the credit for the success of the first part of KGF. "I am very attached to my industry. I should receive the least credit for my film. Honestly, I am happy we have done something with chapter 1. KGF happened because of Prasanth Neel. Lot of people give me credit, but it is bullshit. It is Prasanth Neel's film. He deserves all the credit. He can even make first timers act as thorough professionals. And he loves his heroes and actors," Yash said. KGF: Chapter 1, which released in 2018, earned ₹250 crore at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing Kannada film of all-time.

KGF: Chapter 2 will be releasing a day after the release of Vijay’s Beast, which will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Answering the question on the box-office clash with Beast, Yash said: “This is not an election where someone is winning or losing is decided by a single vote. This is cinema. It’s going to be KGF 2 and Beast; not KGF 2 versus Beast. I don’t see it as a clash. Vijay sir is my senior. If I start thinking like my film is bigger than his, that’s where the downfall will start.”

He said that both the films will entertain audiences. “As a Vijay sir fan, I’ll watch Beast. I’m also sure his fans will love KGF 2. Both the films will entertain,” he added. KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

