Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary: 'Always holding my hand'
Sanjay Dutt remembers dad Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary: 'Always holding my hand'

Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to post a throwback picture with his father, late Sunil Dutt, on the occasion of his 92nd birth anniversary. See it here.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Sanjay Dutt with his father, Sunil Dutt.

Remembering his late legendary father Sunil Dutt on his 92nd birth anniversary, actor Sanjay Dutt penned down an emotional note with a childhood picture featuring him with the veteran superstar.

The Munnabhai MBBS actor took to Twitter to post a candid monochrome picture in which Sanjay's dotting father is holding his hands while both are seen smiling. "Always holding my hand through thick and thin. Love you Dad, Happy Birthday!" Sanjay Dutt wrote in the caption.

Sunil Dutt, who began his Bollywood career in the 50s, is remembered for his performances in films like Mother India, Sujata, Waqt and Padosan. He got married to Nargis during the time their film Mother India was about to be released.

In 2005, the legendary actor died after a heart attack in his Mumbai home, two weeks prior to his 76th birthday.

Also read: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali Malhotra is now ‘officially a teenager’. See photos

Sanjay who was last seen in Sadak 2 with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, awaits the release of action-drama KGF Chapter 2, and action-adventure Shamshera in which he will be seen in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

He also has Aditya Chopra's Prithviraj that will also feature Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar in the pipeline.

