Sanjay Dutt's fan says 'my dream has come true' after actor holds her hand, poses for pic at his Mumbai residence. Watch

A fan of actor Sanjay Dutt said that her dream has come true after he posed for pictures with her at his residence in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Sanjay was seen interacting with his fans at the gate of his home. As the clip started, Sanjay was seen holding a baby's hand. (Also Read | Sanjay Dutt accepts he's too old for some roles: 'Ab thodi main Alia Bhatt ke sath romance karunga')

An elderly woman asked Sanjay to click a picture with her to which he agreed. She then told him, "Mera sapna saakaar hogaya (My dream has come true)." At this point, Sanjay held her hand and posed for a picture. He also received a letter from one of his fans.

As Sanjay was about to leave, the woman again said that her dream has been fulfilled. Sanjay was seen looking at the letter as he walked back inside. Sanjay wore a printed cream coloured shirt, blue denims, and white sneakers.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "This man is soo humble n so down to earth." Another person said, "He shows he is a humble man and cares about his fans. Much respect." "Baba is back," wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, Sanjay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, the much-awaited follow-up to the 2019 hit KGF. Headlined by Yash, the film will see Sanjay in the role of the main antagonist Adheera, a character that was teased towards the end of the first movie.

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Sanjay had said, "I believe playing larger-than-life characters is an important phase in an actor's life because the public love these characters. I have learned this during my 40 years long career. So I prefer doing these kinds of roles and I love them."

On his KGF: Chapter 2 character Adheera, he said, "I got a call one day and these people wanted to come and meet me. So they came and I was totally amazed by the character. I asked them how and why they thought of me playing Adheera in the movie. They told me that they want only me to play this role. This is a really exceptional character. Adheera is so strong as a character and I instantly said yes to it."

Directed by Prashanth Neel and also starring Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj, KGF: Chapter Two will release in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on April 14.

