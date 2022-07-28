Sanjay Dutt writes long note on Ranbir Kapoor getting 'hate' for Shamshera: 'Kuch to log kahenge'

Sanjay Dutt has said that will stand by Shamshera and its director Karan Malhotra despite the poor performance of the film at the box office. A day after Karan addressed the hate and the rage the film has been getting since its release on July 22, Sanjay also spoke about it and said the film will find its audience one day. Sanjay played antagonist Daroga Shuddh SinghAlso Read| Shamshera's director Karan Malhotra addresses film's failure at box office

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjay Dutt took to his social media accounts on the first Thursday since the film's release to express his feelings about its critical and reception. Sharing a long note, he captioned it, "Shamshera is ours!" similar to how Karan had captioned his post "Shamshera is mine!" He also defended Ranbir Kapoor, who marked the first double role of his career with the film.

Sanjay's note said about Shamshera, "It's a movie made up of blood, sweat, and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audience to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Admiring Karan as a filmmaker and also as a person, Sanjay described him as one of the best directors he has worked with in his four-decade-long career. He also recalled the time they worked together on Karan's 2012 directorial Agneepath, in which he played Kancha Cheena. Sanjay wrote, "Karan is like family and success or failure aside, it will always be an honour to work with him. I stand by him always."

Sanjay Dutt reacts to Shamshera's failure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor said he's confident 'Shamshera will find its tribe someday,' and he will stand by the film, its team, and their experience of working on it until it does find its place. He noted that he forged a 'bond for life' with Ranbir Kapoor as they worked on the film, and said the actor's 'craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen is par excellence.'

Talking about the criticism Ranbir has been facing since the film's release, Sanjay wrote, "It pains to see how people are so eager to spew hatred on the work of one of the most hardworking and talented actors of our times. Art and our commitment for it transcends the hate coming our way. The love we feel for the film and its people goes beyond everything that's being said." He concluded by quoting the famous song-- "Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! (People will say something or the other, it's the job of people to say something)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shamshera, which also starred Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla among others, was made on a massive budget of ₹150 crore. However, it could only collect ₹36 crore at the box office as per the figures till Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON