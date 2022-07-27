Shamshera's director Karan Malhotra addresses film's failure at box office: ‘I couldn’t handle the rage and hate'

Filmmaker Karan Malhotra's film Shamshera was released on July 22. The film which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, performed poorly at the box office. After underperforming last weekend, on Monday the film began with a further 65% drop in earnings. Karan addressed the film's failure in his Instagram post on Wednesday and has said that he ‘couldn't handle the hate and rage’ after film's failure. Also Read: Shamshera box office day 4 collection: Ranbir Kapoor's film is dead on arrival into new week. Monday sees 65% fall

Addressing Shamshera's failure, Karan shared a note on his Instagram handle, with the caption, “Shamshera is mine." His note reads, “My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

“My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera," concluded Karan.

According to a report by boxofficeindia.com, after recording a huge drop of 65% on Monday, Shamshera further dropped on its fifth day (Tuesday) at the box office. On Tuesday, the film added just ₹2.50 crore to its total collection, which now stands at ₹36 crore.

Shamshera is set in the 1800s in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh (played by Sanjay Dutt). It is the story of Shamshera (Ranbir Kapoor), who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and then a legend for his tribe. He fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

