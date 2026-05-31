Sanjay Gupta claims underage kids are watching Obsession in India despite A rating by CBFC: ‘Theatre was packed’
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta revealed on social media how he noticed a packed theatre for Obsession while the theatre for a recent Malayalam release was empty.
Obsession is the latest Hollywood offering that has everyone hooked to the horror genre again. Despite the cuts and modifications by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the A rating antagonising the internet, it looks like the audience is still flocking to theatres. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta claimed that underage kids are also sneaking in to watch the film in India. (Also Read: CBFC chops off 38 seconds key footage in highest-rated horror movie of 2026 Obsession despite A rating; internet miffed)
Sanjay Gupta says underage kids are watching Obsession
On X (formerly Twitter), Sanjay revealed that he had gone to the theatre to watch a recent Malayalam release while his son watched Obsession in the next screen. The filmmaker claims that even underage kids were watching the film, writing, “Yesterday evening I went for a just released Malayalam film and I was the only one in the theatre. In the next screen my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids most of whom were underage. It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over.”
Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala director's X followers were confused, given that Obsession is an A-rated film. Some wondered which theatre he had watched it at, one questioned, “Isn't obsession A rated?” Another wondered if the recent Malayalam release he had watched was Paul George’s Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese, Sunil, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Hanan Shah, which was released on May 28. Sanjay’s most recent directorial is the 2024 film The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.
About Obsession{{/usCountry}}
Shootout at Lokhandwala and Shootout at Wadala director's X followers were confused, given that Obsession is an A-rated film. Some wondered which theatre he had watched it at, one questioned, “Isn't obsession A rated?” Another wondered if the recent Malayalam release he had watched was Paul George’s Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese, Sunil, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Hanan Shah, which was released on May 28. Sanjay’s most recent directorial is the 2024 film The Miranda Brothers, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Meezaan Jafri.
About Obsession{{/usCountry}}
Curry Barker’s Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette-starrer Obsession is the highest-rated horror film on Rotten Tomatoes in 2026. The film tells the story of a man who breaks the mysterious ‘one wish willow’ to win his crush’s heart. Soon, he discovers that his wish comes with a hefty price as his crush’s behaviour begins to get erratic. The film was released in India on May 29 after its US release a few days earlier on May 15.{{/usCountry}}
Curry Barker’s Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette-starrer Obsession is the highest-rated horror film on Rotten Tomatoes in 2026. The film tells the story of a man who breaks the mysterious ‘one wish willow’ to win his crush’s heart. Soon, he discovers that his wish comes with a hefty price as his crush’s behaviour begins to get erratic. The film was released in India on May 29 after its US release a few days earlier on May 15.{{/usCountry}}
When the list of cuts and modifications by the CBFC began circulating, the internet was miffed at 38 seconds of footage being cut. The film’s runtime is approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes (110.29) with anti-tobacco and anti-liquor disclaimers factored in. The most notable changes to the film came from the reduction of 24 seconds of ‘extreme violence’ and the complete removal of 14 seconds of ‘graphic sexual activity’, leading to 38 seconds of removed key footage.
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