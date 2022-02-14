Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Alia Bhatt for choosing Gangubai: She comes from very high society, upper-class lifestyle
bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali praises Alia Bhatt for choosing Gangubai: She comes from very high society, upper-class lifestyle

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recalled Alia Bhatt's character Gangubai's lines from Gangubai Kathiawadi on prostitution. Here's what he has said
Alia Bhatt in a still from Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. 
Published on Feb 14, 2022 08:33 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has spoken about actor Alia Bhatt's character Gangubai in his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. In a new interview, Sanjay has recalled a line by the character about accepting the profession of a sex worker. The line also mentions how the 'society will not be able to function without prostitution'.

Gangubai Kathiawadi has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. The period drama has been adapted from one of the chapters of author Hussain Zaidi's book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Gangubai was one of the most powerful madam of a brothel in Kamathipura in the 1960s.

In an interview with Variety, Sanjay spoke about Alia's character Gangubai, "The women who are weak, who are lost in this big bad world--this is a woman who’s fought for them. It’s about empowering all these women and saying whatever you are, accept what you are. And I like that thought a lot where she says: ‘If you’re a teacher or you’re a professor or you’re a doctor or engineer, then I’m a prostitute. And accept me the way I am, accept my profession, because this profession is not going anywhere. We are the fringe of society but we want to be accepted in society, because society will not be able to function without prostitution, it will always be there'. That belief in herself and that fight for dignity is what fascinated me.”

RELATED STORIES

Speaking about Alia in the role, he said, "She comes from very high society, urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of it completely, we started working on her voice level to bring the note down, because she speaks slightly on a higher note, and the power in the eyes to find the attitude in speaking and talking. And I realized that she has so much in her that she picked up everything so fast. And very soon she became that woman, she became Gangubai very soon."

Also Read | Alia Bhatt says she's never heard Ranbir Kapoor talk bad about anyone: 'He's got a bad reputation'

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia's projects also include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, RRR and Brahmastra. She will feature with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra; alongside NTR Jr and Ram Charan in RRR; with Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also produce and star in the Darlings, opposite Shefali Shah.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sanjay leela bhansali gangubai kathiawadi alia bhatt
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP