Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan actor Arun Mandola slams Adipurush, calls it ‘nonsense’

Adipurush has been receiving backlash for its VFX, dialogues and costumes. Now Arun Mandola, who played Lakshmana in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, has reacted to the film directed by Om Raut and said that 'any common person can point out 100 mistakes in the film.' (Also read: Siya Ke Ram actor Aashiesh Sharrma slams Adipurush: ‘It’s like they've made it out of WhatsApp forwards')

About Adipurush

Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. Recently, certain dialogues were modified in Adipurush amid severe backlash from the audience, politicians and several veteran actors of hit TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Arun Mandola slams Adipurush

According to IANS, Arun Mandola has now slammed the film and said, “There are significant mistakes in Adipurush. Any common person can point out 100 mistakes in the film. People hold a lot of respect for Ramayana and Lord Rama, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman and are obviously irked to see the makers made numerous mistakes in Adipurush... The dialogues, costumes, and VFX in my TV shows, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesha, are ten times better than those in the movie. This is painful to watch because our emotions are connected to Shri Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman Ji. However, if someone does something wrong regarding our gods, we cannot remain silent.”

The actor also criticized the dialogues of the film and said, "The dialogues in the movie are extremely inappropriate for our new generation. Instead of teaching them Sanskrit shlokas, we are exposing them to nonsense. It's better not to create anything if you lack conviction."

Adipurush debuted with a bumper opening weekend since its release last week on June 16. From Monday onwards, the collections dropped severely due to poor reviews and controversy surrounding certain dialogues which was deemed inappropriate like 'marega bete (you will die son)', ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya (is this your aunt’s garden)' and ‘jalegi tere baap ki (your father’s kingdom will burn)'. The makers then revised the dialogues of the film as well.

