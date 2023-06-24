Siya Ke Ram actor Aashiesh Sharrma slams Adipurush: ‘It’s like they've made it out of WhatsApp forwards'

About Adipurush

Adipurush, which is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. Recently, certain dialogues were modified in Adipurush amid severe backlash from the audience and several veteran actors of hit TV shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat.

Aashiesh Sharrma reaction on Adipurush

Reacting to the controversy surrounding Adipurush in an interview with Wion News, Aashiesh Sharrma has expressed disappointment with the film. He said, "I was really excited initially because I thought our cinema is waking up to our scriptures. We've been so ignorant of our own scriptures for a long time. And finally, it seemed we are waking up. You go in with that kind of expectation, and then you see something like that and then it really disappoints from an audience point of view. And also from an actor's and an artists' point of view, it is even more disappointing. The film lacks intent and research. It is a lazy attempt at making Ramayana and it's like you've made it out of WhatsApp forwards. You're trying to play to the gallery and it shows in the content. It's like just trying to cash in on to the Hindu wave in the nation right now. "

He further added that the film reflects how the makers have copied from Western films and their style of filmmaking. "I think our filmmakers are suffering from an inferiority complex. We have a colonised mindset. We feel shame in depicting our culture, our society the way it is and the way it has been. Rather than taking pride in it, we try to ape the Western style of filmmaking. I understand they are much more advanced in technology. So take the technology, use the resources, but tell an Indian story! Do not tell a Westernised version of an Indian story Very few of our filmmakers have a truly India-rooted outlook towards our own culture and society. We do not make such brains right now. So it's really difficult to see authentic stuff right now," he said.

After a blockbuster opening weekend, Adipurush has crashed at the box office. The film earned an estimated ₹3.25 crore net in India on its eighth day in all languages. This takes its total domestic collection to around ₹263.15 crore. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada last week on June 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON