Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Adipurush box office day 7 collection: Prabhas film falls to 5.5 cr despite altered dialogues

Adipurush box office day 7 collection: Prabhas film falls to 5.5 cr despite altered dialogues

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 23, 2023 07:49 AM IST

Adipurush box office day 7 collection: Om Raut's film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan has collected around ₹260.6 crore in India.

Adipurush box office day 7 collection: The mythological drama starring Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh had slowed down on weekdays after a magnificent opening weekend. The Thursday collections of the Om Raut film are estimated to be just around 5.5 crore in all languages. The numbers of the film continue to fall even after the makers have implemented changes in certain dialogues amid backlash. Also read: Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better'

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava.
Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava.

Adipurush screening with altered dialogues now

Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana but many have accused the film of modernising the characters and dialogues. Amid heavy criticism, the makers finally made changes in lines like ‘Kapda tera baap ka (the cloth belongs to your father)’ which has now been changed to ‘Kapda teri Lanka ka (the cloth belongs to your Lanka)’.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, the film collected 5.5 crore on day 7. This takes the first week collections of the film to an estimated 260.55 crore in all languages at the domestic box office. Adipurush has however, crossed 400 crore worldwide gross. T-Series on Thursday tweeted that the film has earned 410 crore gross in six days.

The continues fall in daily numbers suggests the changes are too little, too late for the audience. In the opening weekend, Adipurush made on a budget of 500-600 crore, raced to 340 crore in just three days -- 140 crore on day one, followed by 100 crore each on day two and three at the worldwide box office. But it witnessed a drastic slide soon after as negative word of mouth spread on social media.

Nepal lifts ban on Adipurush

As per latest development, a Nepal court on Thursday lifted the ban on Hindi films, including Adipurush, asking authorities not to halt the screening of any movie passed by the country's censor board. A dialogue of Adipurush in which Sita is mentioned as "India's daughter", had led to the ban on all Hindi films, which was announced by Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah. Sita, also referred to as Janaki, is believed by many to have been born in Janakpur in southeast Nepal.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adipurush prabhas om raut kriti sanon saif ali khan + 3 more
adipurush prabhas om raut kriti sanon saif ali khan + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out