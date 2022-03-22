Santanu Hazarika on bond with Shruti Haasan: We are already married creatively

Artist Santanu Hazarika feels blessed to share a special bond with his girlfriend, actor Shruti Haasan, and says it has strengthened by their creative similarities. But that doesn’t mean marriage is on the cards.

“Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other, it’s like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist,” Hazarika tells us.

While they knew each other since 2018, they started dating in 2020, going on to live together just when the pandemic started altering the reality of the world. And the artist, who recently hosted his first art exhibition, titled BLCK in Mumbai, admits it changed their relationship, and for better.

“That time (pandemic and lockdown) has made us more patient and also at the same time, now, there is a different kind of understanding and resilience, which can only be built when you are sharing a common space,” he elaborates.

So, are they planning to take their relationship to the never level soon? “We are already married creatively… That shows how strong our bond is… We are creative people who like to do creative things together, that is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go,” Hazarika says.

And it is this familiarity and comfort level between Haasan, 36, and hazarika, 38, that makes it easy for them to not be affected about their relationship being in the public eye.

“That’s because it’s a part of being in this industry. I treat it as a part of our job as simple as that. Our work involves us being out there among the people, and people looking at our work, getting appreciation and sometimes not getting appreciated. It’s a separate thing, we keep (our personal relationship), separate,” he concludes.