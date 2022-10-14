Santosh Juvekar reveals how Deepika Padukone- Irrfan Khan starrer shelved film Rani got him a Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kuttey

After his stint in Darlings, actor Santosh Juvekar who primarily works in Marathi films, says the industry’s outlook towards him has changed. “There are big changes,” he exclaims. He adds how he is getting recognised and getting better offers.

“Pehle toh phone nahi aate the, ab phone aa rahe hai. People are asking me for work. They are taking me seriously. They are thinking of me and they want to cast me in a good role. I’m getting good offers. I started my struggle 18-19 years ago and I’m still struggling. Back then I used to get small roles and used to audition for everything. I’m still auditioning, however, I test for a particular character now. I don’t randomly test for anything. I’m being shortlisted for things,” the actor elaborates.

Along with his upcoming Marathi film 36 Gunn, Juvekar will also be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s multi-starrer Kuttey. The film comprises a stellar cast including Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma and others. Juvekar reveals that he didn’t even have to audition for the part in Bhardwaj’s directorial, courtesy his brief interaction with the director. “For Kuttey, I got a call from a casting company and they asked me if I’m free for the particular dates. I asked them if they needed an audition and they said it wasn’t needed. Vishal sir took my name because I was going to do a film with him called Rani which had Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. For that film I was casted through auditions, however, it was shelved due to Irrfan’s health condition. So Vishal sir, remembered me from those days and he asked the team to check for my dates,” Juvekar shares.

