Sanya Malhotra, asked to pick between Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, gives funny reply

Sanya Malhotra, known for her happy persona, came up with a hilarious response when asked to name her favourite celebrity couple. In a rapid fire round during a recent interview, Sanya mentioned her ‘imaginary boyfriend’ in one of her answers.

Sanya came up with quick replies during the interview, except when she was asked to pick a favourite between star couples Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in an interview, Sanya said: “They are both so amazing. The question only is wrong, I will fix it. Sanya and her imaginary boyfriend or Vicky-Katrina? Vicky-Katrina." She herself cracked up at her reframed the question and subsequent response.

Sanya had a similar reaction when she was asked to choose the ‘better dancer' between Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor. “No, these two shouldn't even be the options to pick from. Both are great dancers. I should have been there as an option. Sanya or Shahid? Shahid Kapoor. Sanya or Hrithik? Hrithik Roshan."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot at a strictly guarded wedding in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. The wedding was attended by some 120 guests, with celebs such as Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur being part of the festivities. The couple have moved into a new apartment in Juhu as neighbours of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who have been dating for a few years, will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. Alia often shares loved-up posts featuring Ranbir on her Instagram.

Sanya Malhotra will co-star with Vicky in Sam Bahadur. Her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh is also part of the movie. Sanya was last seen in Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Her filmography includes the blockbuster Dangal, and also Pataakha, Badhaai Ho, Ludo and Pagglait.

