Sanya Malhotra buys new house in Juhu for 14.3 crore, becomes Hrithik Roshan's neighbour. See pics

Actor Sanya Malhotra who made her Bollywood debut with Dangal has brought a new house in Juhu. Sanya's new house is located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by Money Control, the apartment was owned by builder Samir Bhojwani and was transferred on Sanya's name on October 14, 2021.

An inside glimpse of Bayview apartment. (B. Kandhari Properties)

Sanya Malhotra bought the luxurious apartment for ₹14.3 crore. (B. Kandhari Properties)

Actor Hrithik Roshan owns two apartments in the Bayview building. (B. Kandhari Properties)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanya and her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra paid a stamp duty amount of ₹71.5 lakh and bought the apartment for ₹14.3 crore. Actor Hrithik Roshan bought two houses worth almost ₹100 crore last year in the same building. Hrithik apartments are 38,000 sq ft big with a 6,500 sq ft open-to-the-sky terrace, with access to 10 parking lot slots in the building. Have an inside tour of the house here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2018, Sanya bought a luxurious flat in Mumbai and at that time in conversation with a leading daily, she said, “This city (Mumbai) became my home. It’s safe, it calms me down and it fills me with a strange kind of independence. My family lives in Delhi and they visit often, but in the five years that I have been in Mumbai, this city has given me everything.”

Read More: Sanya nailing Calisthenics to perfection is all the workout motivation we need

She added, “I used to stay in a one-bedroom apartment before I bought this place and the sole purpose of moving into a bigger house was to have my family come over from Delhi and stay comfortably with me whenever they want to. At first, I was skeptical about it, considering the finances, but my father convinced me that I should invest in my own house rather than renting out a place. I want to spend as much time as I can with my parents and now that I own a bigger space, I can literally steal my mother and keep her with me for months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanya has appeared in Bollywood hits such as, Dangal, Badhai Ho, Pataakha, Shakuntala Devi, Ludo and Pagglait. She will be seen next in Karan Johar-backed Meenakshi Sundareshwar with Abhimanyu Dasani. The film will release on November 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON