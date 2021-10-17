Sanya Malhotra nailing Calisthenics to perfection is all the workout motivation

Sanya Malhotra is a fitness enthusiast. When not playing characters for the big screen, Sanya is usually spotted in a quaint corner of her gym, engrossed in her fitness routine. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and it shows on her.

Snippets of her workout diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile and they are as inspiring as they can be. Sanya intends to motivate her Instagram family to take up workout seriously as well.

Weekends may be an excuse for us to be lazy, but not for Sanya. The actor, on Saturday, was spotted working out like a beast in her gym. Sanya’s fitness coach Tridev Pandey shared a sneak peek of the kind of dedication that Sanya has for her fitness routine and it is super inspiring.

In the video, Sanya can be seen in beast mode, as she performed calisthenic routines in the gym. Initially shared by Tridev, the video was reshared by Sanya on her Instagram stories. Take a look at Sanya in action:

Sanya Malhotra's Instagram story.(Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)

Dressed in a black sports bra and a black and white pair of gym trousers, Sanya can be seen hanging from a pull up bar with the help of two calisthenic rings. She then can be seen performing pull ups while hanging by the rings.

Sanya’s Instagram profile is replete with her workout videos. A few days back, the actor shared a video of herself performing a head stand. She can be seen balancing her entire body on her head and elbows while she moved her legs in various postures.

Calisthenics, as performed by Sanya in the recent video, comes with multiple health benefits. If incorporated in the daily fitness routine, calisthenics can help in reducing aches and pain, increasing mobility of the body and decreasing the risk for injury. Calisthenics also helps in improving long-term health and shedding the extra calories.

