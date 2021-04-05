Sanya Malhotra: When I see how much love I get from people on social media, I feel ‘Wow, people actually like my work’

She is on an enviable run. After Ludo opened to a good response in 2020 on an OTT platform, her latest web release, Pagglait, is winning praise from all quarters. Sanya Malhotra’s journey till this point too, has been filled with blockbusters such as Dangal (2016) and Badhaai Ho (2018).

Ask her if she feels like a celebrity at this point, and she laughs, “No! I never feel like a celebrity. Also because I hardly step out of my house. I do not interact with a lot of people. But yes, on social media, to see how much love I get from my audience, I feel happy and gratified that ‘baap re, they actually like my work!’ They send me messages and comments which are really nice, dekh ke achha lagta hai.”

But she does recognise the negative aspect of social media and agrees that when it comes to celebs, they are trolled both if they stay quiet or say anything on any issue.

“There is this cancel culture, where they cancel people on social media. You do whatever you want to do in life, and not just for actors, I say this for everyone,” she adds.

The 29-year-old, who will be seen next in the films Love Hostel and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, is happy with the way her career is shaping up. On the response she received for Ludo Malhotra reveals the best compliment she got for her performance was given by the director, Anurag Basu, himself.

“I can’t believe I worked with him. I did a commercial ad way back with him, before Dangal. He was the director, and I starred with Ranbir Kapoor. I always thought that I have performed so well, ek-do filmein toh milengi mujhe! After so many years, I got to work with him. I can’t believe people loved it so much,” she exclaims.