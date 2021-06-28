Saqib Saleem: The wait for 83 has become eternal now

It’s been over a year since the pandemic disrupted the release plan of the much-anticipated sports drama, ‘83, delaying it not once but twice, and actor Saqib Saleem believes the wait is worth it.

The Ranveer Singh-led film, which navigates the journey of winning the 1983 World Cup with spotlight on the players, was first set to release on April 10 in 2020. The team then booked June 4, 2021 as a release date, which again got pushed because of the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.

“The wait for ‘83 is eternal now. I think the whole country is waiting for it, and I am no less,” says Saleem, who will be seen essaying the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the film.

He continues, “I am equally excited for the release of the movie. Now, I am hoping with the films getting announced and plans to reopen theatres, there will be an announcement soon. But the producers and director would have a clearer picture right now. If I talk about my excitement level, it is sky high. I can’t wait for it to be released now”.

While he is glad that his film has booked a big screen outing, it doesn’t mean he is averse to the idea of releasing films directly on an OTT platform -- something which became a viable option for many when the country as well as theatres went into the lockdown mode.

“Everybody is working so that we can give people a good film and a good show. And at that time, it was the only way to consume content. So, I don’t see any harm in films taking the OTT route to release,” admits the actor, adding that, “There will always be a space for cinema halls once they reopen, but the pandemic has opened up a new avenue”.

In fact, the 33-year-old calls it a positive step, with the audience also accepting the new form of release.

“And when theatres reopen, you will see films going back to the theatres again. But yes, it definitely has opened up a new market,” says the actor, who is also exploring his poetic side, with his latest being Insaniyat which captures the selfless gestures shown by people during the deadly second wave of infections.

Apart from ‘83, Saleem, who himself is actively exploring the digital space, has a lot in store, as he reveals, “Soon, I will announce one film I am working on, then there is second season of Crackdown and then I am also working on another web project.”