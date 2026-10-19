Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, lease office space to an AI studio firm in Mumbai’s Andheri West for 5.85 lakh a month

Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, have leased a 2,545 sq ft commercial unit in Andheri West to AI studio firm Upsurge Labs LLP for five years at a total rent of ₹3.76 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, have leased a 2,545 sq ft commercial unit in Andheri West to AI studio firm Upsurge Labs LLP for five years at a total rent of ₹3.76 crore, (HT Files)

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According to the property registration documents, the office unit is located in the Signature building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a tenure of 60 months, or five years. Upsurge Labs LLP is represented in the agreement by its partner, Sowmay Jain.

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The property has a RERA carpet area of 2,545 sq ft, and the agreement includes three car parking spaces. The starting monthly rent is ₹5,85,350, while the security deposit is ₹35,12,100, according to the documents.

According to the property registration documents, the lease commenced on October 1, 2026, with the first two months, from October 1 to November 30, designated as a rent-free period for fit-out work. The rent-paying period begins on December 1, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The agreement provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%. The total rent payable over the five-year tenure is specified at ₹3.76 crore, according to the registration details. Based on the initial monthly rent and the stated RERA carpet area, the deal works out to approximately ₹230 per sq ft per month, before accounting for the annual escalation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agreement provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%. The total rent payable over the five-year tenure is specified at ₹3.76 crore, according to the registration details. Based on the initial monthly rent and the stated RERA carpet area, the deal works out to approximately ₹230 per sq ft per month, before accounting for the annual escalation. {{/usCountry}}

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An email query was sent to Upsurge Labs LLP. The story will be updated if a response is received. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: ₹4.14 cr">Sara Ali Khan leases out her bungalow in Mumbai's Andheri for school-related activities at a total rent of ₹4.14 cr

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Last week, Sara Ali Khan's father, Saif Ali Khan, was in the news for leasing two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft of RERA carpet area on Andheri Kurla Road in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹22.76 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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The leave and licence agreement was registered on September 29, 2026, for a tenure of five years, from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031, the documents show.

Why do Bollywood stars prefer investing in the commercial real estate market?

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Several Bollywood stars have been in the news over the years for either purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields, according to real estate experts.

Also Read: ₹22 crore">Sara Ali Khan buys two office spaces in Andheri West in Mumbai for over ₹22 crore

Bollywood personalities such as Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn have invested in commercial real estate in Mumbai.