Sara Ali Khan leases out her bungalow in Mumbai's Andheri for school-related activities at a total rent of ₹4.14 cr

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has leased out a bungalow in Andheri West for a total rent of ₹4.14 crore for five years, with a starting monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The tenant, Prodigy Montessori India Private Limited, will use the premises exclusively for operating and conducting school-related activities, CRE Matrix said. Sara Ali Khan has leased out her Andheri West bungalow for ₹4.14 crore over five years, with a starting monthly rent of ₹6.5 lakh, according to CRE Matrix. (File Photo )

The property is located in the Belscot Co-operative Housing Society, Old Lokhandwala Complex, and the transaction was registered on March 27. The property spans about 4,500 sq ft across G+1, according to the document.

The property was leased at ₹144.44 per sq ft. As part of the agreement, the tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹20 lakh.

The lease term is five years, with a three-year lock-in period. Both the leave commencement date (LCD) and rent commencement date (RCD) are May 1, 2026, the document showed.

The property rent will be increased by 5% annually from the third year, it showed.

A list of questions has been sent to Prodigy Montessori India Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated once a response is received. Khan could not be reached for a comment.



Also Read: Madhuri Dixit rents 731 sq ft office in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹2.81 crore

Bollywood transactions in Mumbai On March 24, Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit leased office space in Lower Parel for 5 years at a total rent of ₹2.81 crore. According to property registration documents, the commercial unit is located in One Lodha Place, Lower Parel, with a carpet area of 731 sq ft. The deal also includes one car parking space and was registered with a stamp duty of Rs. 72,600, registration charges of Rs. 1,000 and a security deposit of Rs. 17 lakh.

In February, Shraddha Kapoor renewed the lease on her apartment in Mumbai’s Juhu for one year at a starting monthly rent of ₹6 lakh, paying the entire annual rent of ₹72 lakh upfront.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the same apartment in Prime Beach, Juhu, had earlier been taken on rent, with the deal officially registered in October 2024. The unit has an area of 365 sq. m. (3,929 sq. ft.). The lease was registered with a stamp duty of ₹36,000 and registration charges of Rs. 1,000.



Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor renews Mumbai apartment lease for a year, pays ₹72 lakh rent upfront

According to Square Yards, the lease term is 12 months. The agreed monthly rent starts at Rs. 6 lakh, with a cumulative rental value of Rs. 72 lakh over the full term, the leave-and-license document showed.

In December 2025, Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan, leased out a commercial space to Fabindia Limited for a monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh in Mumbai, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The property, located in De Mall on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, spans 6,389.47 sq ft of carpet area and has a rental rate of about ₹227 per sq ft.