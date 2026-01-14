Lights, camera, construction sites: All about Bollywood actors who have ventured into the real estate business

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, actor and producer Atul Agnihotri, recently made headlines for stepping into real estate development by undertaking the redevelopment of his own residential building in Mumbai’s Bandra. However, this trend of Bollywood stars venturing into the real estate business is not new. Mumbai redevelopment news: Actor and producer Atul Agnihotri, who is also Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, has recently forayed into the real estate business. (PTI Photo)

Earlier, Vivek Oberoi, known for hit films such as Saathiya, Yuva, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Krrish 3, also entered the real estate space and is currently developing luxury projects in the UAE under the banner of BNW Real Estate Developments. Similarly, actor Suniel Shetty heads S2 Realty & Developers Pvt. Ltd., which, according to its website, focuses on developing luxury residential and second-home projects

Atul Agnihotri's firm Shivansai Homemaker Infra LLP is set to redevelop an old building in Bandra, Mumbai, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. Agnihotri plans to redevelop the 60-year-old Palimala Co-operative Housing Society Limited building. Documents show that of the 11 members in the three-storey society, five flats are owned by the Agnihotri family and its company, Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd.

Apart from Agnihotri, prominent Bollywood personalities such as Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty are also active in the real estate space. Vivek Oberoi is the managing director and co-founder of BNW Developments, a UAE-based real estate investment and development firm that manages multi-billion-dollar assets. The company focuses on high-end mixed-use, branded residential, and commercial projects across the Gulf, including partnerships such as Taj Wellington Mews and branded residences with Wyndham and Tonino Lamborghini.

Suniel Shetty, meanwhile, founded S2 Realty & Developers Pvt. Ltd., where he serves as chairman and managing director. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company focuses on developing luxury residential and second-home projects. According to its website, its portfolio includes the Discovery villa communities in locations such as Khandala, Mangaluru, Lonavala, and Goa.

Bollywood personalities who are active real estate investors Several Bollywood celebrities have built sizable real estate portfolios. Jeetendra Kapoor was in the news in 2025 for selling a landmark commercial property in Andheri, Mumbai, for ₹855 crore. Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, is known for his frequent high-value property transactions. In 2025 alone, he sold apartments worth over ₹100 crore.

in Mumbai. Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have invested in luxury homes, land parcels and commercial properties across Mumbai, Pune and Ayodhya. Last week, Abhishek Bachchan was in the news after Mumbai-based real estate developer Sri Lotus Developers and Realty Limited announced that it had signed a joint development agreement with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan to construct a luxury mixed-use development project in the GIFT City area of Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In 2025, Hrithik Roshan and family, including Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, father Rakesh Roshan, mother Pramila Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan and their firms purchased multiple office units in the Mumbai real estate market worth around ₹80 crore, according to property registration documents.

Meanwhile, several celebrities have been in the news for buying and selling real estate properties; however, not all of these transactions are for investment purposes. Many property deals are undertaken purely for end-use.

A prime example is Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who in 2025 leased two duplexes from the Bhagnani family, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. One duplex is rented to actor Jacky Bhagnani and his sister, Deepshikha Deshmukh, while the other is leased to Shah Rukh Khan by film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Khan leased the duplexes as a temporary residence while his iconic Mannat bungalow underwent repair work. Each duplex measures 10,500 sq. ft., roughly half the size of Mannat, which spans around 27,000 sq. ft.