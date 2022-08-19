Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor turn ‘ko-actors’ for upcoming project; actors share pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a picture with actor Janhvi Kapoor, giving a glimpse of their upcoming project. Taking to Instagram, Sara posted the photo in which the two actors sat on a chair inside a house. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor reveals what happened in Goa that she ended up becoming friends with Sara Ali Khan)

In the picture, Sara gave a shocked expression while looking at the camera. Janhvi had a surprised expression on her face. For the shot, Sara held Janhvi's arm. For their project, Sara wore a baby pink outfit while Janhvi opted for an off-shoulder sweater.

Sara captioned the post, “From brewing koffee that was hot, now finally as ko-actors we shot (hot beverage, fire, movie camera and people with bunny ears emojis). Wait and watch us- tell us what you thought (thought balloon emoji) @janhvikapoor." Reacting to the post, Janhvi commented, "It’s going to be a blast (fire emojis)."

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi posted another picture of the duo as they smiled. She wrote, "Travel adventures (check mark emoji) koffee dates (check mark emoji) and now co-stars! (two hearts emoji)."

Recently, Sara and Janhvi appeared on Koffee With Karan together. In the episode, Janhvi Kapoor recalled how they went from being neighbours to friends in Goa. She had said, “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning.”

Both Sara and Janhvi have several projects in the pipeline. Sara will be seen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh in Gaslight. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Janhvi was last seen in Goodluck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She will also feature in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is backed by Karan Johar. It is slated to release on October 7. Janhvi also has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She recently wrapped up the shoot of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial in Poland.

