Koffee With Karan: Janhvi Kapoor reveals what happened in Goa that she ended up becoming friends with Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are the new best friends in Bollywood. Janhvi recently spilled the beans on how the two became friends during their appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan. They will feature in the second episode of the show, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. (Also read: Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 trailer: Sara Ali Khan reveals crush on Vijay Deverakonda)

Sara and Janhvi’s friendship kickstarted in Goa. Janhvi Kapoor recalled how they went from being neighbours to friends, and said, “We were neighbours in Goa and we had a common friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking till 8 AM in the morning.” To this, Sara added that their impromptu chat ended up being an all-nighter. The duo also talked about their time in Goa, bonding over work, family and interests.

Both Janhvi and Sara loves exploring new places. Adding on to their travel stories, Janhvi said how she was impressed with Sara during a trip to Disneyland. Sara helped Janhvi jump the queue wherever possible at the theme park. “She broke every line. I kept thinking ‘she is so cool’! I would never have been able to do that. Because of her, I did not even have to wait. It was the best trip ever!” said Janhvi.

Koffee With Karan season 7 kicked off last week with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as first guests. The next episode will be out on July 14. Karan recently shared a teaser of the upcoming episode featuring Sara and Janhvi on the couch.

The teaser video already grabbed the attention as Sara named Vijay Deverakonda as her recent crush. She also took potshots at her ex, most likely actor Kartik Aaryan. Interestingly, Kartik was previously rumoured to be dating Janhvi.

