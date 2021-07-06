Sara Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh look like sisters in this throwback pic shared by Saba Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan, sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of her niece actor Sara Ali Khan and her mother actor Amrita Singh. Taking to Instagram Stories, she dropped the photo and asked fans, by adding a poll, if they not look like sisters.

Saba Ali Khan gave her fans two options of 'yu' and 'def' to vote on her question, "Do they not look like sisters?" In the picture, Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan are seen in off white traditional dresses with golden borders and matching jewellery. While Amrita is seen seated on a chair, Sara stands next to her as they hold hands.

Saba Ali Khan gave her fans two options of 'yu' and 'def' to vote on her question.

Saba regularly shares old photos of her family members, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The pictures are mostly clicked by her.

Last month, she had shared a childhood photo of Sara on Instagram Stories asking fans to give their opinion on whether she looked ‘naughty’ or ‘sweet’ in it. In the picture, Sara wore a pink and orange top that had a floral design near the neckline. “Mischievous vs innocent,” Saba asked adding wink and heart emojis. She also added a poll and said that she clicked the photo.

Also Read | Step inside Rahul Vaidya's spacious Mumbai home that Disha Parmar will soon call her own, see pics of breathtaking view

In May, Saba had dropped a video montage starring several of her family members and called them ‘mad, adorable and crazy’. She had added, “We’re all that and more ! But we stick together... ALWAYS FOREVER.”

Meanwhile, Sara last featured in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot, along with actor Varun Dhawan. She will star next in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.