Step inside Rahul Vaidya's spacious Mumbai home that Disha Parmar will soon call her own, see pics of breathtaking view

Singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar are set to tie the knot on July 16. The couple on Tuesday shared a joint statement on Twitter, informing fans about their marriage. Rahul recently returned from the South African capital Cape Town after shooting for the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Rahul Vaidya often shares posts giving fans a glimpse of his home in Mumbai. Rahul's house has a huge living room featuring couches with grey and deep red cushions. There is a wooden centre table with some showpieces in the corner of the room. A huge yellow and red painting also adorns the wall, which is covered in printed off-white wallpaper.

Rahul's house has a huge living room featuring grey couches.

An attached balcony is separated from the room with glass doors. Grey and red curtains hang over the glass door partition. The balcony has a shoulder-length glass wall.

The balcony has a shoulder-length glass wall.





Rahul has a huge bedroom featuring a wooden bed which has a navy blue cushioned head support. A wooden desk, a rack, a wooden table and several lamps are the highlights of his bedroom. This room also has a balcony that is separated by sliding glass doors and red curtains. The walls are decorated with a round mirror and printed wallpaper on one side.





He also has a modular kitchen with all amenities and necessary appliances. It has a black kitchen top, glass chimney amid white cabinets and shelves.

Rahul Vaidya sings in his home.

Rahul Vaidya lives with his parents.

Rahul Vaidya plays the guitar in his house.

Rahul Vaidya near idol of Ganesha.

Rahul had proposed Disha Parmar on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year. Towards the end of the show, when Disha appeared as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person.

Rahul went down on one knee, took out a ring, turned to the camera and asked Disha to marry him. He even wore a T-shirt that had 'Marry Me?' written on it. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rahul shot to fame after he featured as a contestant on the singing show Indian Idol. He has tracks such as Be Intehaan, Tera Intezaar and Qabool Kar Le to his credit. Meanwhile, Disha is known for her roles in serials such as Woh Apna Sa and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. After Bigg Boss season 14, Rahul and Disha starred together in a music video titled Madhanya.