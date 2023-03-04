Sara Ali Khan calls 2020 ‘worst phase’ in her life: ‘It started with a break up, kept getting worse'

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently talked about her break up in 2020, without taking any name. She said it was the year which kept getting worse for her with time. In 2020, Sara had two releases, Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Also read: Karan Johar confirms Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were a couple, says Koffee With Karan's couch ‘manifested’ it

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara was rumoured to be dating her Love Aaj Kal 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan. While they never confirmed it, they reportedly broke up before the release of their film in February 2020. Talking about the year, Sara called it the ‘worst phase' which kept getting even hard for her, in her words.

During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia for his podcast The Ranveer Show, Sara said, “2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.” She also touched upon criticism of her performance in the Imtiaz Ali film and said it didn't bother her much as she was not doing good on her personal front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Sometimes, when you know you deserve the trolling or when something is really bad, the fact that it is on the internet is so incidental and so trivial compared to the fact that it happened, that it doesn’t really matter. If you’re heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous, kya farak padta hai 20 logg padd rahe hain, khud apne andar jwalamukhi ho raha hai (It doesn’t matter what 20 people are reading about it when you are so disturbed yourself), that it doesn’t matter,” she added.

While Sara and Kartik never confirmed reports of their alleged relationship or even break up, it was Karan Johar who first said that Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ‘began dating’ after her appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018. In an interview, Karan told India Today about his show Koffee With Karan and how it helped to play cupid for celebrities. “I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara was last seen in Atrangi Re (2021) with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has films like Gaslight, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film, with Vicky Kaushal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON