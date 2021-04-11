Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sara Ali Khan calls herself 'real talent', as she sings Dama Dam Mast Kalandar while on vacation
Sara Ali Khan calls herself 'real talent', as she sings Dama Dam Mast Kalandar while on vacation

Currently on vacation, Sara Ali Khan called herself 'real talent' as she sang qawwali with a group of musicians.
Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a video of herself, in which she sang a song with a few musicians. The actor is currently vacationing with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara posted the video on Instagram Stories on Saturday. It opens with three musicians playing music on a stage. Sara then takes centre-stage and sings the famous song, Dama Dam Mast Kalandar. Sara is dressed in black jeans and light coloured high-neck top. An arrow also points at Sara to declare, "Asli talent idhar hai (Here is the real talent)."

Sara also wrote, "It is called being talented," and "You are crying, I am not crying," on the videos that she posted on Instagram Stories.

Sara was most recently seen in Coolie No. 1, alongside Varun Dhawan. It is remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film that originally featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new film, also directed by David, was widely panned by critics. Sara was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's reboot of his own film with Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan - Love Aaj Kal, in February 2020. The film saw her opposite Kartik Aaryan.

The actor has completed her first movie with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, she had posted on social media, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

The film was originally set to release on Valentine's Day in 2021 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

