First look of Babil Khan’s acting debut unveiled, Irrfan’s son to be launched by Anushka Sharma. Watch

Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, is all set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the film will also feature Tripti Dimri of Bulbul fame, and Swastika Mukherjee, who was recently seen in Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. The film is being backed by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz have released a short video for the announcement. Primarily focusing on the making of the film, the video opens with close shots of pages of a script being turned due to the breeze, followed by those of a recorder. Babil soon makes his entry with a camera zooming in for a close-up shot. We also get to see Tripti getting her makeup done and the crew getting ready for their shots on sets.

A still from Qala.

Sharing the announcement video on Saturday, Babil wrote on Instagram, "Tripti freaking Dimri is back again!!!!!! Whooooooo!!! (and a little bit of me Also I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor. "From the creators of Bulbbul, Clean Slate Filmz and Anvita Dutt, we bring you #Qala, a Netflix Original film. Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother's heart."

The post got much love from fans, garnering more than 14,000 likes within an hour. Ayushmann Khurrana dropped heart emojis while Sandhya Mridul said, "Intrigued.. good luck!"

Babil is credited as "Babil I Khan" in the project announcement video. Elaborating on the story line of the project, Anvitaa said in a press statement, “Mother-daughter relationships are sacred and often complicated. Qala is a beautiful, heart-breaking story about a daughter who craves her mother’s love. I am ecstatic to have such incredible actors on-board and cannot wait for the world to discover the film with Tripti, Babil and Swastika. It's always a pleasure to partner with Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix as they believe in bringing to life empowered stories like Bulbbul, and now Qala.”

“With Bulbbul, we found imaginative creative partners in Clean Slate Filmz to bring to life the stunning vision of Anvitaa Dutt. We are thrilled to reunite with them for Qala, and once again tell an intricate tale of a woman that we hope will resonate with many. We are also excited that the incredibly talented Tripti Dimri will be back on Netflix, this time with the promising Babil I. Khan, the newest addition to the growing Netflix family”, Srishti Behl Arya, Director - International Original Film, Netflix India, said.

Babil has been sharing his emotional journey with fans, as he shot for his debut project. On Saturday morning, he revealed that he has completed the first schedule of his debut film.

